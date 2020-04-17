Kerala

HC orders release of vehicles seized during lockdown

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday ordered that all vehicles seized by the police on the charge of violating lockdown guidelines be released to its owners subject to certain conditions.

The Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and T.R. Ravi directed that the vehicles could be released to the owners on them executing a personal bond and depositing cash security ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. They should also furnish copies of the licence, RC book, and insurance certificate before the station house officer concerned. The owners should also furnish an undertaking that the vehicle would be produced as and when required.

The court made it clear that the order would not be applicable to repeat offenders. The court passed the directive in a suo motu case initiated by the court in the wake of the lockdown.

The vehicle owners had been slapped with offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of government order).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 11:28:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-orders-release-of-vehicles-seized-during-lockdown/article31370813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY