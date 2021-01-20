HC orders police security for Thillankery special poll

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, and Superintendent of Police, Kannur, to provide adequate police security for the smooth conduct of the special election to the Thillankeri division of the Kannnur District Panchayat scheduled for January 21.
Justice Anil K. Narendran also directed the police to extend the protection to the officials of the State Election Commission, the returning officer, the polling agents and voters before, during, and after the election.
The court passed the directives on a petition filed by Rojas Sebastian, an election agent of the UDF candidate, Lynda James. According to him, the wards in the division were known for political violence, booth capturing and impersonation. Most of the accused and convicts in various political murder cases were living in these areas. The court also directed the State Election Commission to deploy accredited videographers inside and outside in all the 64 polling booths without compromising on the secrecy of voting.
The court directed the police to take necessary steps to ensure that there was no threat to the law and order in the locality in connection with the election. The court ordered the State Election Commission and the police to ensure that only voters with valid identity card were permitted to enter the polling booths and that there were no bogus voting, impersonation, booth capturing, or other electoral offences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath