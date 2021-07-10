HC halts eviction in Lakshadweep till July 23

Notice to five islanders to vacate homesteads

The High Court on Saturday restrained the Lakshadweep administration from taking action till July 23 against five islanders who had been issued show-cause notices for vacating their homesteads.

Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order at a special sitting held on Saturday. The petition was filed by Kadeesha P. and four others from Suheli island challenging the show-cause notice issued on July 5.

The court also asked the petitioners to appear before the authority to make their submissions.

The authority shall proceed in accordance with the law. The court also ordered that the petitioners shall not be dispossessed of the properties till July 23.

The notices alleged that the petitioners had constructed sheds or buildings on government land and directed them to show cause within two days why they should not be evicted from the land.

Petitioners’ plea

The petitioners contended that the Deputy Collector had no authority to issue the notification.

The administration was trying to demolish the shed or building by abusing its statutory power, they alleged.