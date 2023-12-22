HC grants bail to doctor

December 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to Ruwais, a doctor arrested in connection with the death of his classmate Shahana in Thiruvananthapuram.

Justice Gopinath P., while granting him bail, observed that that there were clear allegations against the petitioner in the suicide note recovered from the apartment where Shahana lived. However, his continued detention did not appear to be necessary for investigation.

The court observed that the question as to whether the petitioner could be reinstated to undergo his course is a matter to be considered by the disciplinary committee in consultation with the Health department, State government and the Kerala University of Health Sciences. The case put forth by the petitioner that he may be released from detention to enable him to continue his studies is therefore not a ground to grant bail to the petitioner as a decision whether the petitioner can be permitted to continue the course or not is yet to be taken. The grant of bail shall not be seen as an entitlement for him to claim reinstatement to his course and the same shall be decided only per the regulations applicable to the situations in this regard, the court added.

The prosecution submitted that that there were clear indications in the suicide note that it was the attitude of the petitioner that drove the deceased to suicide. There was material to suggest that the petitioner had visited various places with the deceased. The deceased was driven to suicide as the petitioner had withdrawn from the promise of marriage by stating that unless a huge dowry was paid, the marriage between the petitioner and the deceased could not be solemnised.