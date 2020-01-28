HC flays delay in nod for prosecuting ex-Minister

The High Court wondered why there is an inordinate delay in getting government sanction to prosecute former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju in a case relating to corruption in the construction of a foot overbridge over the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram.

The Vigilance case pertains to the PWD spending over double the estimated cost to construct the bridge during Mr. Kunju’s tenure as Minister. The court on Monday directed that the government give its stand on the issue in writing, on a petition filed by Khalid Mundapilly, social activist, alleging delay in prosecuting Mr. Kunju, Anwar Sadath, MLA, and a few PWD officials under Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to the construction of a 200-metre foot overbridge that links Aluva Manappuram with Kottarakadavu.