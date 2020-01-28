HC flays delay in nod for prosecuting ex-Minister

The High Court wondered why there is an inordinate delay in getting government sanction to prosecute former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju in a case relating to corruption in the construction of a foot overbridge over the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram.
The Vigilance case pertains to the PWD spending over double the estimated cost to construct the bridge during Mr. Kunju’s tenure as Minister. The court on Monday directed that the government give its stand on the issue in writing, on a petition filed by Khalid Mundapilly, social activist, alleging delay in prosecuting Mr. Kunju, Anwar Sadath, MLA, and a few PWD officials under Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to the construction of a 200-metre foot overbridge that links Aluva Manappuram with Kottarakadavu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.