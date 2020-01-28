Kerala

HC flays delay in nod for prosecuting ex-Minister

more-in

Graft alleged in construction of foot overbridge

The High Court wondered why there is an inordinate delay in getting government sanction to prosecute former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju in a case relating to corruption in the construction of a foot overbridge over the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram.

The Vigilance case pertains to the PWD spending over double the estimated cost to construct the bridge during Mr. Kunju’s tenure as Minister. The court on Monday directed that the government give its stand on the issue in writing, on a petition filed by Khalid Mundapilly, social activist, alleging delay in prosecuting Mr. Kunju, Anwar Sadath, MLA, and a few PWD officials under Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to the construction of a 200-metre foot overbridge that links Aluva Manappuram with Kottarakadavu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 1:07:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-flays-delay-in-nod-for-prosecuting-ex-minister/article30669943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY