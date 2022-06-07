Hartal in Pathanamthitta panchayats total
Tense moments after Congress activists face off with police
A hartal called by the Congress in forest-fringe panchayats of Pathanamthitta on Tuesday demanding the governments concerned to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order on eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) brought normal life to a halt.
The public transport system came to a standstill since the morning while shops remained closed. A few private vehicles could be spotted on roads. Emergency services, including hospitals, were exempted from the hartal.
The hartal, which began at 6 a.m, also witnessed tense moments when Congress activists blocked a couple of long-haul services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at Seethathodu and entered into arguments with the police.
While District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheesh Kochuparambil led the protest at Vadasserikkara, the protest at Chittar, Seethathodu, Thannithodu, Aruvapulam and Perunadu panchayats was led by Pazhakulam Madhu, Robin Peter, Samuel Kizhakkumpuram, Vetttoor Jyothiprasad, T.K. Saju and Satheesh Panicker respectively.
Inaugurating a protest march at Vadasserikkara, the DCC president warned of intensifying the demonstration if the governments concerned dragged their feet on addressing the concerns raised by farmers.
