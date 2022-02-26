Haritha Keralam launches app

Staff Reporter February 26, 2022 20:21 IST

Harithamithram has been developed along with the Suchitwa Mission and Keltron

Haritha Kerala Mission has launched a mobile application to monitor solid waste management activities in local bodies. The Harithamithram smart garbage management system has been developed in cooperation with the Suchitwa Mission and Keltron. The application will work as a complaint redressal mechanism and aims to make the public a part of waste management efforts. Institutions and houses will be linked to the Harithamithram application using QR codes. The public will be able to raise issues regarding illegal dumping and burning of waste in their respective local bodies. In the first phase, the application will be launched in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Attingal, Varkala, Nedumangad, and Neyyattinkara municipalities and 25 grama panchayats. The application would be launched in all local bodies by December 31, said Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator D. Humayun on Saturday.



