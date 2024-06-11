Haris Beeran submits nomination papers for RS polls

Senior advocate of the Supreme Court and the representative of the Indian Union Muslim League, Haris Beeran, submitted his nomination as United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Rajya Sabha candidate on Tuesday. Mr. Beeran, who reached the Legislature Secretariat along with UDF leaders, submitted his nomination papers before the electoral officer and Legislature Special Secretary Shaji C. Baby. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty and UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M.K. Muneer, K.P.A. Majeed, Mons Joseph, among others, were present on the occasion.