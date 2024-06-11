GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Haris Beeran submits nomination papers for RS polls

Published - June 11, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Senior advocate of the Supreme Court and the representative of the Indian Union Muslim League, Haris Beeran, submitted his nomination as United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Rajya Sabha candidate on Tuesday. Mr. Beeran, who reached the Legislature Secretariat along with UDF leaders, submitted his nomination papers before the electoral officer and Legislature Special Secretary Shaji C. Baby. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty and UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M.K. Muneer, K.P.A. Majeed, Mons Joseph, among others, were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.