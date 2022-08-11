‘Har Ghar Thiranga’ in the State from tomorrow

Tricolour to be hoisted at homes, schools, institutions

As the country is set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, an elderly man and his grandchildren prepare the tricolour in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The ‘Har Ghar Thiranga’ campaign organised to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will begin in the State on Saturday.

As part of the campaign, the national flag will be hoisted at homes; government, public sector and autonomous institutions; government buildings; civic societies and institutions; educational institutions; and private institutions in the State till Monday.

The national flag hoisted at homes should not be lowered at night on these three days, said a release from the State administration. The national flag should be hoisted strictly following the instructions in the flag code, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy directed.

Kudumbashree has begun manufacturing and marketing the national flag for the campaign.

National flags are also available at post offices in the State at a cost of ₹25. The flag can also be purchased online through the e-post office portal, said the release.

CM to open I-Day fete

The State-level Independence Day celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday at the Central Stadium. The Chief Minister will hoist the national flag at 9 a.m. while Ministers will hoist the tricolour at various district headquarters. The Chief Minister will receive the guard of honour during the parade of police, paramilitary forces, army school, mounted police, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and scouts.

The Chief Minister will also present various medals at the function. Ministers will take salute at the parade led by the police, Home Guard, NCC and scouts at district-level functions. Independence Day celebrations will be held at the sub-divisional and block levels, where sub-divisional magistrates and block panchayat presidents will hoist the national flag.

The Mayor, municipal chairperson, panchayat president and so on will hoist the national flag during the celebrations held at the local body level. Government offices, schools, colleges and health institutions will also organise Independence Day celebrations, where heads of departments or institutions will hoist the national flag.

The Department of Public Administration has issued a circular directing the employees of all government, public sector, self-governing institutions, universities, schools, colleges and local self-governing bodies to participate in the celebrations. COVID-19 protocol should be followed during the celebrations. National flags made of plastic are completely banned. The circular issued by the State government ahead of the celebrations also recommends strict adherence to green protocol during celebrations.