Ham Radios for disaster management
Ham Radio operators’ service has been sought for making disaster management more efficient in the district.
The service is available in all taluks in Thrissur district, and in all, 17 operators are coordinating the work.
The ham radio operators have been deployed to coordinate the disaster management work in case the communication networks fail.
The ham radio operators have Amateur Station Individual Operator Licences. They use HF,VHF and UHF frequency. They can send data to taluk offices or to emergency operation centre in district collectorate without power supply in emergency situations. The service of ham radio operators was well appreciated during the 2018 floods.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.