Haj camp held at Madin Academy in Malappuram

April 18, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari addressing a Haj camp held at Swalat Nagar, Malappuram, on April 17.

Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari addressing a Haj camp held at Swalat Nagar, Malappuram, on April 17. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Madin Academy conducted a day-long Haj camp at Swalat Nagar in Malappuram on April 17 (Wednesday). Several hundreds of people from across the State attended the camp, which was the first such being held in the State.

State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy inaugurated the camp. Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bukhari demanded that the government intervene to reduce the exorbitant rate being levied on Haj pilgrims travelling through the Calicut International Airport.

Scholar Koottampara Adurahman Darimi led a class with the support of a miniature Kaba model. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ibrahim Baqavi Melmuri answered the doubts of pilgrims. Free Haj kits were also distributed to pilgrims.

Elaborate arrangements were made at Swalat Nagar for pilgrims. Camping facility was provided for those who arrived on Tuesday evening from distant places.

Madin Academy opened a help desk exclusively for Haj pilgrims this year. The help desk can be contacted for any doubts or clarifications in connection with the Haj pilgrimage. The help desk can be reached at 9656424078 and 8606631350.

Malappuram / Kerala / religion and belief

