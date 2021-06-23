Kerala

Guruvayur temple to reopen today

Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, which has been remaining closed for the past two months following COVID-19 lockdown, will be opened for devotees on Thursday.

Only 15 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time. Maximum 600 devotees can have darshan on a day. This includes 300 people who register online, 150 workers of the Guruvayur Devaswom and 150 local people. However, entry will not be allowed to Nalambalam.

80 weddings a day

Wedding ceremonies and offerings also will be resumed. Maximum 80 weddings will be allowed a day. Bookings for weddings have started. Only 10 persons will be allowed in a team. All offerings, except ‘Choroonu’ ceremony will be allowed.


