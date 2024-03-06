GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guruvayur Devaswom appeared to have evaded tax, says IT department

March 06, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Guruvayoor Devaswom has prima facie appeared to have evaded tax, according to the Income Tax department.

After its inspections at the Devaswom office on March 4, the department came up with a release saying that the Devaswom had “perennially remained non-responsive to the statutory notices issued by the department and violated the various legal provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, without any reasonable cause.”

The Devaswom has not meticulously followed any extant accounting principles / methods. It was evident from the fact that no statutory audit was carried out after financial year 2018-19, and no consolidated annual receipt / expenditure statements were prepared. The Devaswom could not provide documents / information / details as required during the survey.

Financials were seen to be maintained by creating multiple haphazard departments without ensuring accountability, which made the consolidation and verification of accounts near impossible, said the statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.