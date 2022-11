November 15, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramanian has won the Gurukul Award 2022 jointly given by the J.S. University, Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, and the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Subramanian was chosen for the award considering his social contributions as “the best cultural activist.” He will receive the award at a function to be held in New Delhi on Sunday.