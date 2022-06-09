Guru Gopinath award for Kumidini Lakhia
Kathak exponent Guru Kumidini Lakhia has been selected for the Guru Gopinath Desiya Natya Puraskaram, 2021, the highest award conferred by the Government of Kerala for excellence in dance.
The award comprises a purse of ₹3 lakh, a citation, and plaque.
The jury chaired by classical dance exponent Kamalini Dutt chose Kumudini Lakhia, 92, from a list of 10 dancers submitted by an expert committee.
Born in 1930 in Ahmedabad, Ms. Lakhia has done extensive research in Kathak dance and popularised the dance form. She was conferred the Padmabhushan award for her contributions.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.