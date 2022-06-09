Guru Gopinath award for Kumidini Lakhia

Kathak exponent Guru Kumidini Lakhia has been selected for the Guru Gopinath Desiya Natya Puraskaram, 2021, the highest award conferred by the Government of Kerala for excellence in dance.

The award comprises a purse of ₹3 lakh, a citation, and plaque.

The jury chaired by classical dance exponent Kamalini Dutt chose Kumudini Lakhia, 92, from a list of 10 dancers submitted by an expert committee.

Born in 1930 in Ahmedabad, Ms. Lakhia has done extensive research in Kathak dance and popularised the dance form. She was conferred the Padmabhushan award for her contributions.