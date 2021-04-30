Guidelines issued for control rooms in Wayanad

Steady rise in COVID-19 cases in district

The Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued guidelines for the functioning of the control rooms set up in each civic body in the district in the wake of a steady increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR).

The average TPR in the district on Thursday was 17.56%. District Collector Adeela Abdualla directed the secretaries of civic bodies in the district to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the control rooms. The secretaries should also ensure basic amenities for the officials who are working in control rooms. They should provide details on the daily COVID positive cases, primary contacts, number of people quarantined and vaccination at the control rooms and report the details to the district nodal officer. They have to make arrangements to provide the phone number of control rooms in each civic body to the COVID patients under home quarantine.

They should also provide the details at the control rooms on the customised vehicle allotted for each civic body to shift the COVID patients to first-line treatment centres or hospitals.

Each control room would function with the support of team officials comprising three school teachers, tribal extension officer under the civic body, two officials of the civic body, a nurse under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kariakram programme, an Asha worker, a data entry operator, police, health inspector and the medical officer under the civic body.