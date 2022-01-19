Guidelines for online classes issued

The Director of General Education has issued guidelines for online education of students in Classes 1 to 9 from Friday in the wake of the COVID-19 surge in the State.

The guidelines say the situation will be reviewed after two weeks. Students of Classes 10 to 12 will continue in-person learning in schools.

All teachers should attend school. School offices should function as per the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Digital classes will continue through KITE Victers channel as per the new timetable.

Cleaning and disinfection should be conducted in high school, higher secondary, and vocational sections of all schools on Saturdays and Sundays.

In case of clusters in secondary, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, Health department authorities should be informed, and Principals or head teachers should close down the institution for two weeks.

Learning continuity should be ensured during online classes. Activities should be given to students to ensure their active participation in studies.

Heads of institutions should ensure students have the devices to view the digital classes.

Digital platforms should be used to communicate with parents. Worksheets provided by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, and the State Council of Educational Research and Training should be used effectively.

School resource group should meet and review students’ progress and give feedback.

Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary lab activities should be held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Online support for digital classes should be ensured. Steps should be taken to bring out students’ creativity and promote their reading. If need be, steps should be taken to alleviate students’ mental stress and pressures.

A suitable scientific approach should be taken in the case of differently abled students.