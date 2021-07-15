GTech launches industry-enabled digital platform for students

Initiative to mark World Youth Skills Day

The Group of Technology Companies (GTech) on Thursday launched Mu Learn, an industry-enabled digital platform for peer learning to nurture students with necessary expertise in the IT industry right from the college days.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally inaugurated the project being undertaken by the industry body of IT companies in Kerala with a view to bridging the industry-academia gap. The programme also marked the World Youth Skills Day.

The Academy and Technology Focus Group (ATFG), under GTech, has formed a platform comprising leading IT companies, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), Kerala University, Digital University Kerala (DUK), ICT Academy and colleges across the State.

The initiative

The platform will facilitate the academia to understand the advanced requirements and innovative technologies of the industrial sector. Upskilling programmes will be planned and implementation accordingly, according to a press note.

As part of the initiative, training and faculty development programmes will also be provided to college teachers and students. Through Mu Learn, students will get the opportunity to network, acquire and demonstrate their skills with the help of mentors and industry leaders.

K-DISC chairman K.M. Abraham, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) managing director Usha Titus, Kerala IT Parks and Startup Mission chief executive officer John M. Thomas, DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, KTU Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S., ICT Academy chief executive officer Santhosh Kurup, UST chief operating officer Alexander Varghese, GTech chairman Sunil Jose, ATFG convener Deepu S. Nath, Ernst & Young India operations director Richard Antony, Tata Elxsi centre head V. Sreekumar and Genpro Research chief executive officer Anoop Ambika also participated in the programme.