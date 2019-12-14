Greens up in arms against proposal to widen road

The proposal to widen the Mananthavadi-Mattannur (Kannur international airport) road into four lane has drawn opposition from environmentalists in Wayanad, who fear that it could cause irreversible ecological damage.

Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti president N. Badusha said the project posed a threat to the eco-sensitive region of Wayanad, which was recently devastated by floods.

The widening of the road after felling trees, loss of green cover, and mud-filling of swamps on both sides of it, and the construction of the road in the ecologically fragile rock areas of Palchuram ghat section would pose serious threats to the environment of the hill district, Mr. Badusha said.

As many as 1,200 huge trees on the 12-km stretch of the 79-km road would be axed for the development, he said.

The cutting of trees and widening of road would lead to more landslips and threaten the very existence of the area.

More than 30 landslips had been reported on the ghat section during the flood this year, he said.

Moreover, the road passes through the 2-km reserve forest area after crossing the proposed Periya-Kottiyoor elephant corridor and it would adversely affect the free movement of animals and accelerate man-animal conflict further, he said. Thousands of houses and business establishments from Mananthavadi to Boys Town would have to be demolished for the purpose.

Environmentalists and citizens’ groups in Kodagu, including Coorg Wildlife Society, United Kodava Organisation and Save Kodagu campaigns, have already raised their voice against the project.

The existing highway between Mananthavadi and Kannur was good enough for traffic and it could be improved by using modern techniques instead of widening the road, Mr. Badusha said. The organisation also urged the government to conduct an ecological impact assessment and a social impact study before launching the project.