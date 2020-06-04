Kerala

Greens demand reduction in Banasura Sagar water level

The Banasura Sagar Reservoir in Wayanad district.

The Banasura Sagar Reservoir in Wayanad district.  

Opening of dam during monsoon causing floods: activist

Green activists in Wayanad district have urged the government to reduce the water level of the Banasura Sagar reservoir ahead of the southwest monsoon to avert a flood-like situation in the district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, N.Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti, said floods caused by the opening of the dam shutters during the monsoons had caused huge loss of crops, death of domestic animals and destruction of property in the low-lying areas of the district.

Floods had been affecting over 5,000 families in five grama panchayats every year since the commissioning of the dam, Mr. Badusha said.

Compensation sought

Though the dam was owned by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), neither the government nor the board had paid any compensation to the people for their losses. While the KSEB was maintaining the dam, it was yet to adopt any steps to ensure the safety of the thousands of families living in the low-lying areas, Thomas Ambalavayal, secretary of the organisation, said.

The full reservoir level of the dam was 775.6 m. and it should be reduced by half to protect the life and property of the public, he said.

Usually, the northeast monsoon was very heavy in the district and the storage level could be increased during that period.

Mr. Badusha demanded the setting up of an integrated management system for all the dams across the Kabani river in Kerala and Karnataka to prevent flood-like situations owing to the unplanned opening of the shutters.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:24:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/greens-demand-reduction-in-banasura-sagar-water-level/article31743592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY