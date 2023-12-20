Greens call for urgent steps to conserve Pappathi Chola

December 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as the government has suspended the plans to declare 364.5 hectares of land at Chinnakkanal as a reserve forest, greens have called for urgent steps to protect Pappathi Chola, a biodiversity hotspot, which is part of the area.

Pappathi Chola, known for its high butterfly population, derived its name from the Tamil word Pappathi meaning butterflies. ”While Pappathi means butterfly, Chola means shola land. Many butterflies reach the area during their migratory course from the rain shadow forests of Tamil Nadu back to the higher elevations of Munnar,” said Suresh Elamon, a naturalist.

Pappathi Chola is also regarded as a hub of balsams (Impatiens balsamina) and rare varieties of orchids. “It is located right in the middle of the Chathurangappara hills and Mathikettan shola. Last year, the region witnessed the blooming of Neelakurinji,” said a noted botanist.

Devikulam Range Officer P.V. Vegi said the Forest department still protected the Pappathi Chola area. “The Pappathi Chola area is covered with eucalyptus trees. The Forest department has already started an eco-restoration project in various parts of Idukki to remove the exotic species. We hope the next working plan will include it,” said the official.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said the government should take immediate steps to ensure the protection of the biodiversity hotspot.

Pappathi Chola had grabbed headlines in 2017 after a Revenue department team led by former Devikulam Subcollector Sreeram Venkitaraman had demolished a big cross erected on a piece of government land.

The Forest department on December 1 decided to suspend steps to notify the Chinnakkanal reserve following widespread protests.