GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greens call for urgent steps to conserve Pappathi Chola

Biodiversity hotspot has a high population of butterflies; balsams and orchids are abundant in the area

December 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Pappathi Chola area near Chinnakkanal in Idukki.

A view of the Pappathi Chola area near Chinnakkanal in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Even as the government has suspended the plans to declare 364.5 hectares of land at Chinnakkanal as a reserve forest, greens have called for urgent steps to protect Pappathi Chola, a biodiversity hotspot, which is part of the area.

Pappathi Chola, known for its high butterfly population, derived its name from the Tamil word Pappathi meaning butterflies. ”While Pappathi means butterfly, Chola means shola land. Many butterflies reach the area during their migratory course from the rain shadow forests of Tamil Nadu back to the higher elevations of Munnar,” said Suresh Elamon, a naturalist.

Pappathi Chola is also regarded as a hub of balsams (Impatiens balsamina) and rare varieties of orchids. “It is located right in the middle of the Chathurangappara hills and Mathikettan shola. Last year, the region witnessed the blooming of Neelakurinji,” said a noted botanist.

Devikulam Range Officer P.V. Vegi said the Forest department still protected the Pappathi Chola area. “The Pappathi Chola area is covered with eucalyptus trees. The Forest department has already started an eco-restoration project in various parts of Idukki to remove the exotic species. We hope the next working plan will include it,” said the official.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said the government should take immediate steps to ensure the protection of the biodiversity hotspot.

Pappathi Chola had grabbed headlines in 2017 after a Revenue department team led by former Devikulam Subcollector Sreeram Venkitaraman had demolished a big cross erected on a piece of government land.

The Forest department on December 1 decided to suspend steps to notify the Chinnakkanal reserve following widespread protests.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.