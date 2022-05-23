Green Power Highway will be a milestone in transmission sector: Minister

Construction of 400 KV Kasaragod-Wayanad Green Power Highway inaugurated

Construction of 400 KV Kasaragod-Wayanad Green Power Highway inaugurated

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said that the 400KV Kasaragod-Wayanad Green Power Highway will be a milestone in the transmission sector in Kerala.

Inaugurating the construction work for the project on Monday, the Minister said once the project was completed, it would be possible to address power shortage in the northern districts. It will make a huge difference in the development of Malabar, he said.

The project will enable Kerala to get the required power easily and uninterruptedly, he said.

The Minister said even though there was severe power crisis across the country, the State was able to manage without power cuts. The KSEB could post an operating profit of ₹1,467 crore in the last financial year. Therefore, it is necessary for the institution to remain in the public sector, he added.

E. Chandrasekharan, MLA, presided over the function. KSEB Trend Grid Chief Engineer S. Rajan presented a report.