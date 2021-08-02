Green Books director Krishnadas dies

Writer and director of Green Books Krishnadas (R. Valsan), 70, died here on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for cancer. Mr. Krishnadas, who was a journalist in the UAE, had also worked in the banking sector in Abu Dhabi. He was active in social service and literary activities there and was one of the main organisers of Sakthi Theatres, a forum run by Keralites, in Abu Dhabi. He authored books such as Dubai Puzha, Iruttil Urangathirikkunnu, Kadalirambangal, and Marubhoomiyude Jalakangal. He launched Green Books in Thrissur in 2001 and it has published around 1,500 books so far. His body will be cremated at Paramekkavu Shanthighat on Monday.