Govt. to rearrange Plus One seats

Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said the government would scientifically rearrange Plus One seats in schools to address the disparity that exists in certain parts of the State.

Replying to the discussion on demands for grants for Education, Sports, Art and Culture, Prof. Ravindranath told the Assembly on Tuesday that steps were being adopted to overcome the dearth of Plus One seats in Malappuram and other places caused due to unscientific allocation of seats.

Though the Plus One admissions concluded on Tuesday, numerous seats were lying vacant in certain districts, including Pathanamthitta (3,264 seats), Kottayam (1,645), Alappuzha (1,613), Idukki (1,412) and Ernakulam (1,375), despite many others witnessing a shortage of adequate seats. The problem existed despite the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government allocating nearly 84,000 Plus One seats.

To overcome the situation, the government will identify vacant batches that could be reallocated to wherever necessary. Eight batches had been reallocated among various schools in Malappuram last year.

The demands for grants was passed by the House at the conclusion of the discussions.