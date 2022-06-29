Govt. to implement Settlement Act: Minister

Common policy for land distribution, house construction on the cards

The State government is currently framing a Settlement Act which will address issues related to land boundaries and ceilings, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He said here on Wednesday that 60% of the complaints from the public regarding land resurvey were related to the area of the land and its boundaries. Plans were also afoot to formulate a common policy for land distribution as well as house construction. He was speaking after inaugurating the second district revenue assembly.

54,000 title deeds given

“When I said that title deeds have to be given to 50,000 persons in a year during the previous year’s district revenue assembly, there were quite a few who did not believe it. But, the reality is that we have managed to provide title deeds to 54,000 persons in the past year. This year, the department will be concentrating on distributing title deeds in the high ranges and in tribal regions. A task force will be formed for this purpose and distribution of title deeds will be completed by March,” said Mr. Rajan.

He said that MLAs should convene meetings in their constituencies to discuss the revenue-related activities that could be taken up in the next one to three years. Deputy Collectors would be appointed as nodal officers for this purpose. Landless people in each constituency should be identified and land arranged for them within the constituency. The government was also considering sending trainers to grama sabhas to ensure that services related to land were made more accessible to the public.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju were present. District Collector Navjot Khosa explained the revenue-related activities in the district.

The district revenue assembly will conclude on July 20.