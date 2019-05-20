Govt. firm on merger of directorates

Amid a walkout by a section of teachers and administrative staff, the government on Monday decided to go ahead with steps to bring Classes 1 to 12 under one administration by merging the Directorate of Public Instruction with the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education and the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education.

A joint committee of teachers’ organisations owing allegiance to the Opposition walked out of the meeting convened by General Education Secretary A. Shajahan on Monday in protest against the failure to decide an agenda and the absence of Minister for Education C. Ravindranath in the talks.

The discussion was on the M.A. Khader committee report that looked into school reforms. The teachers warned of protests in the new academic year if the government implemented the report proposals unilaterally. The government had earlier approved the report in principle.

First phase

Mr. Shajahan told the meeting that in the first phase, the three examinations wings under the three directorates would also be merged next year. The schools would have one academic head and administrative head – the principals. However, no change would be brought in teachers’ posts, schools’ constitution as lower primary, high school, and higher secondary, and changes in AEO and DEO posts and offices for now.

Further decisions would be taken only after talks with teachers’ and service organisations, he said.

The teachers’ organisations owing allegiance to the Opposition raised the demand for postponement of the meeting at the outset itself. However, Mr. Shajahan said the discussion was only a preliminary one and talks with the Minister would be convened later. The teachers then walked out in protest.