Govt. has rendered police ineffective: Satheesan

UDF organises State-wide protest against law and order breakdown

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurating a protest organised by the United Democratic Front in front of the Secretariat on Friday demanding that the Chief Minister demit the Home portfolio and restore law and order in the State. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the second Pinarayi Vijayan government of misusing the people’s mandate to render the police force ineffective in the State.

He blamed the government for the prevalence of criminal activities that had apparently created a sense of insecurity among the public.

The Congress leader was inaugurating a State-wide protest organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the Secretariat on Friday to protest against the alleged breakdown of law and order and to force Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to relinquish the Home portfolio.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the State, which boasted of having the most efficient police force in the country, was fast becoming an unsafe place. He claimed the crime rate had spiralled of late, especially in the State capital, with several history-sheeters being purportedly allowed to roam freely on the streets.

Dubbing the ‘Operation Kaval’ that had been launched to prevent organised crime “an utter failure,” he claimed 14,000 habitual offenders were let off by the police after being merely advised against engaging in nefarious activities. The government had also failed to effectively use the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Such lapses had led to the shocking murder of 19-year-old Shan Babu in Kottayam by a notorious goon who had been freed from preventive detention.

Mr. Satheesan attributed the purported crime wave to the increasing proliferation of liquor and narcotic substances in the State. Claiming that Kerala appeared set to surpass Punjab in terms of drug consumption, he cautioned against the increasing influence of the drug mafia, especially among youngsters.

He blamed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of “sponsoring” goons across the State and coming to the defence of such anti-social elements to prevent their apprehension. The party had been striving to bring the police force under its clutches.

K. Muraleedharan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, N.K. Premachandran, and Adoor Prakash, MPs; M. Vincent, P.C. Vishnunath, and Shafi Parambil, MLAs; former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala; and senior UDF leaders P.J. Joseph, A.A. Azeez, C.P. John and G. Devarajan were among those who participated in the demonstration.