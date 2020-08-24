Govt. files appeal before Division bench of HC

The State government on Monday filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the High Court against a single judge’s directive to extend the requirement of obtaining no-objection certificates from the Revenue Department by owners of assigned land before approving building permits in the Munnar areas to the whole of the State.
In its appeal, the government pointed out that taking note of the environmental issue and indiscriminate constructions in Munnar areas, the High Court had directed that no-objection certificate be obtained by the owner of the assigned land from the Revenue Department before getting approval of the building permits for construction.
The court had intended the operative area as Munnar. Later, the Idukki district administration issued an order making certificate from village officers concerned that shows the purposes of assignment as a condition for issuing building permits in Idukki district. However, the single judge ordered that it be extended to the entire State, the government said
The single judge had also directed the Revenue Principal Secretary to issue a directive to all the Revenue authorities in the State to mention the purpose for which the land was assigned in the possession certificate when they issue such a certificate for the assigned land.
The government in its appeal said that blanket restrictions on assigned land would be bad. Besides, High Court could not issue directive to enact or amend legislation.
