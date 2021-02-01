Govt. effects reshuffle in police

The government has ordered reshuffle in the Police Department.

It has nominated Additional Director General of Police Yogesh Gupta as chairman, Kerala State Beverages Corporation. Earlier, he was the managing director of the same.

Divya V. Gopinath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT). She will also hold full additional charge of the post of Superintendent of Police, Telecom.

Vaibhav Saxena, Additional Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City. He replaces Dr. Gopinath.

Hari Sankar, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (Intelligence), Thiruvananthapuram, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Kasaragod.

Shilpa D. is posted as District Police Chief, Kottayam. Sabu P.S. is posted as Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Ernakulam Range. Vijayakumar N. is posted as Superintendent of Police, Security, State Special Branch.

G. Poonguzhali, District Police Chief, Wayanad, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Thrissur Rural. Viswanadh R. is posted as District Police Chief, Palakkad.

Arvind Sukumar is the new District Police Chief, Wayanad. Madhu P.K. is new new District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram-Rural. Asokan B. is posted as Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch (Admin). Sujith Das is the new District Police Chief, Malappuram. Abdul Karim U. is posted as Commandant, Malabar Special Police.