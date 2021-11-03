Govt announces sops for cinema industry

To address crisis faced by the sector due to pandemic

The Government has decided to waive the entertainment tax on cinema tickets up to December 31.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday as part of the steps to address the crisis being faced by the cinema industry.

The meeting resolved to grant concessions on the fixed charge for electricity during the lockdown when theatres were closed and the tax for the period from April 1 to December 31.

Cut in fixed charge

A concession of 50% on the fixed charge would be given up to December 31 and theatre owners can pay the balance amount in six instalments. Cinema halls would be totally exempted from building tax during the lockdown period.

Though theatres would be allowed to admit partially vaccinated persons, only 50% of the seating capacity would be permitted in the first phase.

Moratorium on loans

The State Level bankers Committee would be convened to discuss the demand raised by exhibitors for a moratorium on loans. The Finance Department was asked to consider the proposal for a special package for theatres to meet the expenses on preparing cinema halls for shows after a long hiatus.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George, Local Administration Minister M.V. Govindan and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty were present.