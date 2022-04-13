Govt. aims to make Kerala a knowledge society: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the aim of the government was to make Kerala a knowledge society by providing quality education to all children.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Palayad District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) and nine projects completed with the MLA Asset Development Funds in Dharmadam constituency.

The State budget has allocated funds for the construction of 1,500 new hostel rooms at universities. Of them, 250 will be of international standards.

The Chief Minister said that Information Technology (IT) corridors would be set up in addition to IT parks in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. The government intends to establish a new IT park in Kannur.

V. Sivadasan, MP, presided over the function.