Governor to inaugurate TRIMA management meet

Published - May 15, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate TRIMA, the annual conference of the Thiruvananthapuram Management Association (TMA), at hotel O by Tamara on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘One Health: All for One, One for All’. TRIMA organising chairman and former ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan, association president C. Padmakumar and secretary Wing Commander (Rtd.) Rajasree D. Nair will be present.

The guests at the event include Ritu Singh Chauhan, National Professional Officer-International Health Regulations, WHO, and SBI chief general manager A. Bhuvaneswari.

Minister for Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the valedictory on Friday.

The association also announced its annual awards to honour achievements in operation excellence and community development on Tuesday.

The TMA-Trivandrum Development Award, instituted this year to recognise contributions to the development of Thiruvananthapuram, goes to S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The TMA-Padoson CSR Award goes to IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., while Quadrant wins in the TMA-Adani Startup Award category.

In the academic sphere, the DC School of Management and Technology has bagged the TMA-NIMS Best B School Award, with the Asian School of Business securing second place.

Alma, Neehara R. Nair, and Roshna Parveen R. from the CET School of Management bagged the first prize in the TMA-KIMS Health Theme Paper Presentation Award, with Govind S. and Adi Narayanan from the DC School of Management and Technology receiving the second prize.

The Governor will give away the awards.

