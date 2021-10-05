Governor to arrive in Wayanad today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will visit the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Khan will visit the Ambedkar Memorial Rural Institute for Development here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. He will also visit the Wayanad Heritage Museum at 11.15 a.m, the Ecotourism Centre at Muthanga under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary at 12.30 p.m. and the Weavers’ Village at Thirunelly at 4.15 p.m. on the day. Mr. Khan will attend the convocation ceremony of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode at 11.15 a.m. on Thursday and also visit the Naranga Kandy tribal hamlet here at 3 p.m. on the day. He will leave for Thiruvananthapuram at 8 a.m. on Friday.