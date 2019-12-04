Kerala

Governor lauds State’s success in tribal literacy

‘Livelihood and education are key to the success of any welfare nation’

Kerala's success in tribal literacy is noteworthy, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was inaugurating the Gadhika traditional festival organised jointly by the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department and the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Kirtads) at Mavelikara on Tuesday.

Mr. Khan said tribal communities in Kerala had responded very positively to upliftment programmes. “Livelihood and education are key to the success of any welfare nation. ,” the Governor said.

Stating that all societies had developed from the tribal stage and moved step by step to become one society, Mr. Khan said the welfare of the tribal communities could be ensured with the provisions in the Constitution. Around 1,500 artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs are participating in Gadhika. It will conclude on December 12.

