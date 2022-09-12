Governor inaugurates tribal meet at Attappady

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated a conference of the tribal communities from across the State at Agali, Attappady, on Monday afternoon. The conference marked the 30th anniversary celebrations of the tribal collective Thambu. It also marked the 15th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Mr. Khan praised Thambu and its activities on the occasion. He also lauded the quality of the umbrellas being made by the tribal workers under the brand name Karthumbi. Tribal worker Lakshmi Unnikrishnan presented the Governor with an umbrella on the occasion.

Three tribal leaders representing the Irula, Muduga and Kurumba tribes handed over a memorandum to the Governor seeking his intervention in alleviating the problems and backwardness they face. When Choriya Moopan from Vattalakki hamlet represented the Irula community, Kuruli Moopan from North Thommala hamlet represented the Muduga community and Kuppa Moopan from Gottiyarkandi hamlet represented the Kurumba community.

A collective of Gandhian followers named Ekata Parishad also joined hands with the Thambu in organising the tribal conference. Noted Gandhian P.V. Rajagopal presided over the function. Thambu president Rajendra Prasad, tribal leaders K.A. Ramu, P.B. Bolan, and Lakshmi Nalla Singa spoke.

Two dozen tribal leaders from across the State took part in the conference. Mr. Khan felicitated national award-winning tribal folk singer Nanjiyamma at the function.