Governor declines invitation to inaugurate Loka Kerala Sabha

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday declined a formal invitation from the State government to inaugurate the fourth Loka Kerala Sabha that will commence on June 13.

In what could further exacerbate his relations with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, the Governor conveyed his position when Chief Secretary V. Venu paid him a visit to present Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter.

According to sources, Mr. Khan questioned the apparent shift in the government’s stance towards him, while harking back to the absence of similar invitations for other State-sponsored programmes, including the recent Keraleeyam festival.

He also expressed his displeasure at the protests that had been staged by CPI(M)-feeder organisations against him as well as the criticism levelled at him by senior leaders of the party. The public endorsement of such actions by certain Ministers had also antagonised him, the sources said.

The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a global platform for Keralites, is set to be held at the Kerala Assembly. Delegates from 103 countries and 25 Indian States are slated to participate in the annual event.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to launch an online portal for the Loka Kerala Sabha, the government is yet to announce who will officially inaugurate the three-day event.