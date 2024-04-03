GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Governor clears appointment of former Chief Justice S. Manikumar as SHRC Chairperson

April 03, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
S. Manikumar.

S. Manikumar.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has approved the appointment of retired Chief Justice of Kerala High Court S. Manikumar as the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairperson.

Nevertheless, the government must move the Election Commission of India to ratify the appointment, given the prevalence of the Model Code of Conduct.

Mr. Khan’s reluctance to assent to the controversial appointment had been a sore point between Raj Bhavan and the government, along with other issues such as “belatedly” sending crucial Bills for Presidential assent.

The LDF had accused Mr. Khan of stalling the Assembly’s legislative prerogative by not signing Bills passed by the House into law and sending several for Rashtrapathi Bhavan’s reference after procrastinating for years.

Mr. Khan had also overruled Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s resistance to Mr. Manikumar’s appointment.

In an objection note sent to the government in 2023, Mr. Satheesan alleged that Mr. Manikumar’s actions as Chief Justice of the Kerala Hight Court had raised the question of whether he could discharge his duty as SHRC Chairperson in a non-partisan and just manner.

Mr. Satheesan had alleged a conflict of interest in the government hosting an official send-off for the outgoing Chief Justice.

Mr. Satheesan said the Leader of the Opposition was a panel member mandated to select a person to the sensitive top post. The Chief Minister and the Speaker were the other two permanent members.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the government forsook the political propriety of keeping the Leader of the Opposition in the loop and arbitrarily decided on an individual they liked.

The government submitted no panel of candidates to the selection committee to make an informed choice. Instead, it chose to present a single name in the meeting. “The government action is anti-democratic, arbitrary and pregnant with political intrigue,” he had said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.