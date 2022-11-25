  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golden Chariot premium train leaves after Kochi stopover

In the six-day ‘Jewels of South’ tour package, the train that began from Bengaluru covered Mysuru, Hampi – Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur/Chettinad, and Kochi

November 25, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Golden Chariot, a premium tourist special train that arrived at Harbour Terminus railway station in Kochi on Thursday with 20 guests, left for Kottayam on Friday, for them to take a boat ride in the Kumarakom backwaters.

The train’s arrival was a welcome break for the heritage station that was renovated but was idling for years together due to lack of electrified tracks. There were concerns of overhead power lines posing safety threat to aircraft that took off from the adjacent Naval Airport.

Operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), this is the first time the train that used to often times call destinations in Kerala every year, arrived here following the pandemic. Out here, the guests checked out heritage tourism locales in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry and witnessed a cultural performance.

The coaches of the train are named after the dynasties that once ruled southern India. Each coach has four cabins, including one for differently abled people.

In the six-day ‘Jewels of South’ tour package, the train that began from Bengaluru covered locales such as Mysuru, Hampi – Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur/Chettinad, and Kochi, before leaving for Kumarakom. It will return to Bengaluru from there.

Related Topics

railway / tourism

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.