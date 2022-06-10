Gold worth over ₹1.4 crore seized from Kannur airport

Two passengers who tried to smuggle gold worth over ₹1.4 crore were arrested by the officers of the Air Intelligence of the Air Customs department at the Kannur international airport on Friday.

The Customs officials seized the gold from Abdul Refik Ibrahim, hailing from Puliyanambram, and Muhammed Ashif, from Kannavam. Abdul Refik, who arrived by an Air India flight from Abu Dhabi, was caught with 1.867 kg of gold concealed in an emergency lamp. Muhammed Ashif, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed 849 grams of gold on his body, the Customs officials said.