Gold worth ₹47 lakh seized at Kannur airport

Officers of Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 899 grams of gold costing around ₹47 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur International Airport on Friday.

The gold was seized from Haseeb Abdullah Haneef, a resident of Chengala in Kasaragod, who arrived by an Indigo flight from Abu Dhabi.

The passenger tried to smuggle gold, in the form of a gold compound capsule, by concealing it inside his body. He was arrested and released on bail. Investigation is on.

The operation was carried out by Customs Assistant Commissioner T.P. Muhammad Faiez and Superintendents V.P. Baby and P. Murali.