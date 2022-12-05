  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Mbappe scores twice as France beats Poland 3-1 to reach quarterfinal

Gold seized at airport

December 05, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Air Customs officials here seized gold biscuits weighing nearly 1 kg from a flight that arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Sharjah.

A West Bengal native Arup Mondal was detailed soon after arrival. The confiscated gold is valued at ₹52.32 lakh.

According to R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, the accused had concealed the gold in his seat. He purportedly intended to smuggle the contraband to Mumbai.

While the same flight was scheduled to proceed to Mumbai, Arup allegedly planned to block the same seat through web check-in. His modus operandi hinged on the minimal chances of screening upon arrival at Mumbai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.