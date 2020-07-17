Kerala

Gold seized at airport

The Air Customs seized gold and electronic items worth over ₹45 lakh from four passengers who arrived from Sharjah at the Kannur International Airport on Thursday evening.

The officials seized 680 grams of gold worth ₹32.55 lakh and assorted high-end electronic goods worth of ₹12.82 lakh

Gold and materials were seized from Kasaragod residents, said an official.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 12:59:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/gold-seized-at-airport/article32107577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY