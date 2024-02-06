Goa Raj Bhavan to look into ‘security breach’ after CPI(M) district secretary’s son interrupts Governor’s convoy in Kozhikode

February 06, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Raj Bhavan, Goa, will investigate if there has been a security breach in connection with the recent incident in which a private car joined the Governor’s convoy in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The incident took place on February 4 (Sunday) evening when Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was returning to his house in Kozhikode city after attending an event. As the convoy entered the Azhakodi temple road near the Mofussil bus stand, a private car tried to enter the road along with the convoy and created an obstacle.

The car driver refused to budge despite warnings issued by the police personnel on the Governor’s security duty. He argued with the policemen and tried to take off with the vehicle. He was taken into custody upon the directions of the Governor’s personal security officials. The police forced the driver to move the vehicle back and allow the Governor to pass.

The driver, Julius Nikithas, was taken to the Kasaba police station where he was identified as the son of P. Mohanan, district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(m)] and former MLA K.K. Lathika. He was later let off after being levied a fine of ₹1,000 for traffic rule violation.

However, the incident sparked a controversy, suggesting that Julius Nikithas was not charged for serious law violation due to his “CPI(M) connection.”

Goa Raj Bhavan has confirmed that it would seek an inquiry into the incident and whether there had been a security lapse from the part of the police.

Meanwhile, BJP Kozhikode district president V.K. Sajeevan sought action against Julius Nikithas. Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Tuesday, he demanded that the Kozhikode police register a case in this regard.