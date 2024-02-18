GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GIFT City project in Kochi: landowners likely to get compensation by April

February 18, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents in Ayyampuzha panchayat whose land will be acquired for the proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City project are likely to get compensation by April. State government sources said on Sunday that there were some technical issues which were expected to be settled soon, paving the way for disbursal of the compensation. Money will be released by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

A total of nearly ₹850 crore will be disbursed for acquiring about 400 acres for the project, which is a key component in the joint venture between the Union and State governments to establish a non-manufacturing cluster of businesses and finance near the Cochin International Airport. The GIFT City is central to the larger Bengaluru-Kochi Industrial Corridor project.

The project took final shape in 2020 with the decision to develop the Kochi-Coimbatore Industrial Corridor as an extension of the Chennai-Bengaluru Corridor to accelerate development activities along the segments. The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust approved the extension of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor to Kochi through Palakkad and Coimbatore.

Roji John, MLA, who raised the issue of payment of compensation to the landowners, said the government was constrained due to lack of money and there appeared to be some uncertainty about a timeline for the payment. He claimed that people whose land had been notified to be taken over were not in a position to leverage their property for getting loans using the land still under their possession.

The Janakeeya Munetta Samithi, which represents people affected by the project, too highlighted the delay and continuing uncertainty over the compensation. The Samithi has reiterated that the compensation should be released at the earliest for the work to begin since the abandoned fields had turned into haunts of wild animals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.