Get-together of Law College alumni
Members of 1995-2000 batch to attend the meet
Kozhikode
‘Law-lipop-22’ a get-together of old students from the Government Law College will be held on the campus on Sunday. Members of the 1995-2000 batch will turn up for the gathering, a press release said. For more information, contact: 9447035396.
