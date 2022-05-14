Get-together of Law College alumni

Members of 1995-2000 batch to attend the meet

Members of 1995-2000 batch to attend the meet

Kozhikode

‘Law-lipop-22’ a get-together of old students from the Government Law College will be held on the campus on Sunday. Members of the 1995-2000 batch will turn up for the gathering, a press release said. For more information, contact: 9447035396.