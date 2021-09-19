Get set to Kayaking in Seethathodu

Five-member team conducts trial run along a five-km stretch from Kochandy

After the smooth coracle rides down the lazily meandering Kallar, it’s time to paddle through the tumbling drops and rapids of the Kakkattar .

As Konni seeks to open up itself to the tourists, Kayaking is one of the latest additions to this nascent destination. Marking the opening of a water-trial circuit here, the authorities have successfully completed a trial run of kayaks along a five km stretch of the water body from Kochandy near Angamoozhy to the Seethathodu powerhouse.

Flagged off by the District Collector Divya S. Iyer and K.U.Janeesh Kumar, MLA, a five-member team of expert kayaks covered the stretch on single-seat kayaks during the expedition, staged on Saturday.

Water rafts

Buoyed by its success, the authorities are also exploring the possibility of launching inflatable water rafts and canoes at the destination. According to authorities, the river stretch is one of the best facilities available in India for conducting long distance, short distance and adventure water sport activities.

The development of Seethathodu as a destination for water sports is expected to give the much-needed push to the tourism business in the region, which seeks to evolve itself as a major eco-tourism destination.

“Plans are afoot to open an aquatic training centre with SAI (Sports Authority of India) recognition at Seethathodu, which will train the local youth in adventure sports. The facility can transform tourism into a source of employment and income for the locals, besides grooming sportspersons of international standard,” said Mr. Janeesh Kumar.

“The objective is to develop the whole of Konni as a single tourism village in association with the various local bodies. An expert team comprising various stakeholder agencies and experts has been entrusted to prepare a master plan for the project,” he added.