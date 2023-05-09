HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Genrobotics launches robotic gait trainer for paraplegics

Functionality of robot will enable medical professionals to design therapy based on each patient’s needs

May 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Para-shooter Sidhartha Babu switching on G-Gaiter at the Thanal Brain and Spine Medcity Centre, Kannur.

Para-shooter Sidhartha Babu switching on G-Gaiter at the Thanal Brain and Spine Medcity Centre, Kannur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Genrobotic Innovations, the Kerala-based company that developed a robotic scavenger, has deployed its advanced robotic gait trainer G-Gaiter that helps patients recover rapidly from paraplegic disabilities at the Thanal Brain and Spine Medcity Centre, Kannur.

Para-shooting champion Sidhartha Babu inaugurated G-Gaiter at a function in the presence of Thanal Group chairman Idrees and Genrobotics Medical and Mobility regional director Afsal Muttikkal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muttikkal said the functionality of the robot would enable medical professionals to design therapy based on each patient’s needs. Dr. Idrees said the adoption of robotics would improve the quality of rehabilitation.

G-Gaiter has been designed to assist patients with paraplegic conditions caused by stroke, traumatic spinal cord injury, and cerebral palsy. Its AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered natural human gait pattern and top-notch rehabilitation functions aim to increase mobility as well as the consistency and quality of gait patterns.  

GenRobotics is preparing to roll out G-Gaiter services at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and Aster Group hospitals soon, a pressnote issued by the company said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.