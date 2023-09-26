HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Generative Artificial Intelligence in policing to take centre stage at global cyber security meet cOcOn in Kochi

The 16th edition of the conference will be organised by the Kerala Police in association with Information Security Research Association, The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace, UNICEF, ICMEC, WeProtect and other agencies in Kochi from October 4 to 7

September 26, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The conference will explore how Generative AI can be used in policing and the challenges it can pose to policing in the hands of criminals.

The conference will explore how Generative AI can be used in policing and the challenges it can pose to policing in the hands of criminals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Implications of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing in general and criminal investigation in specific is set to take centre stage in the latest edition of cOcOn, an annual International Cyber Security, Data Privacy And Hacking Conference to be hosted by the Kerala Police in the city of Kochi in Kerala in October, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Manoj Abraham on Tuesday.

The 16th edition of the conference will be organised by the Kerala Police in association with Information Security Research Association (ISRA), The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB, a not-for-profit society based in British Columbia, Canada), UNICEF, ICMEC, WeProtect and a host of other agencies at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bolghatty, from October 4 to 7.

“The conference will explore how Generative AI can be used in policing and the challenges it can pose to policing in the hands of criminals. The implications of the technology tool in investigation, training and various aspects of policing will be looked into,” said Mr. Abraham who has been the driving force behind the international conference since its inception.

The conference was held virtually for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming offline in 2022. So far, around 1,300 delegates from 32 countries have registered for the conference. The conference will also have around 30 stalls providing various technological solutions.

Mr. Abraham said that cOcOn has been instrumental in many cybersecurity initiatives of the Kerala Police, including the Cyberdome, Drone Forensics. “It offers a perfect platform for brainstorming ideas germinating across the world. It also brings together volunteers who extend assistance to the police in fighting cybercrimes,” he said.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.