General Hospital staff among 44 new cases in Alappuzha

The district reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 49 recoveries on Friday.

The positive cases include 32 patients who contracted the disease through local contact, one health staff, five each who came from abroad and other States, and a 52-year-old Arthunkal native. The Arthunkal native’s source of infection is untraceable.

Chettikkad cluster

Of the contact cases, 16 are from the Chettikkad COVID-19 cluster. A boy from Kalavoor on the contact list of a lab technician from Chettikkad, who was diagnosed with the disease earlier, also tested positive.

Four Alappuzha natives on the contact list of a COVID-19 positive policeman at Alappuzha South police station; a 46-year-old Thuravoor native on the contact list of a patient with links to Chellanam harbour; a 25-year-old woman from Perumbalam; a 23-year-old woman native of Cherthala; a 67-year-old man hailing from Mararikulam South; a 55-year-old woman from Kareelakulangara; a 36-year-old Chandiroor native; a 35-year-old man from Aryad and two each from Kayamkulam and Kuthiathode also contracted the disease through contact.

The health staff who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is an employee of General Hospital (GH), Alappuzha.

At least 15 police personnel at Alappuzha South police station were put in quarantine after the policeman tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

Besides, 15 police personnel at Pattanakkad police station have been put under observation after two persons arrested in connection with the illegal sale of liquor tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Officials said 3,140 beds were arranged in 29 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres.

Containment zones

Ward 14 in Muhamma, ward 19 in Mannancherry, ward 10 in Pallippad, ward 17 in Mararikulam South grama panchayat and wards 4 and 23 in Chengannur municipality were declared containment zones. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 779.