Gavi to reopen today for tourists

Tourist entry through online booking

After a six-month hiatus owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the popular ecotourism centre of Gavi in Pathanamthitta has finally opened its gates for tourists.

According to the Forest Range Officer at Goodrickal, visitors will be permitted entry to the hill station through the Angamoozhi-Kochandi check-post from Friday. The entry of tourists will be strictly regulated through online booking and also in line with the COVID-19 guidelines. For bookings, visit www.gavikakkionline.com.

Massive blow

The destination, nestled in the lush green forests of the Western Ghats, used to receive about 200 visitors a day until it was closed down in March. The village, having tourism as one of its mainstays, suffered a massive blow to business owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), which manages the activities in the destination with active involvement of the local populace, offers different tour packages that facilitate maximum exposure to wildlife.